Manchester United linked midfielder with €40 million release clause heading for ‘imminent exit' - Reports

FC Porto midfielder Vítor Machado Ferreira, commonly known as Vitinha, is being linked with a move to Manchester United, according to the Record (via the Sport Witness).

The 22-year-old midfielder reportedly has a €40 million release clause, with the Red Devils holding talks over a potential move for the player.

Vitinha had a great campaign with FC Porto during the recently concluded 2021-22 season. The Portuguese international played 47 games for his side across all competitions, contributing four goals and five assists along the way.

His form has seen him break into the Portugal national team, making two appearances in the ongoing UEFA Nations League.

His recent good form for club and country has attracted interest from Manchester United.

According to A Bola (via the aforementioned source), Porto are currently in need of some financial assistance and could be forced into selling their star midfielder. This falls conveniently with the fact that the Red Devils are interested in his services.

It is worth mentioning that Vitinha does have Premier League experience under his belt. The 22-year-old was at Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan during the 2020-21 season. Vitinha made 19 appearances for Wolves in the Premier League, but most of them were after coming off the bench.

According to another Portuguese newspaper, O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Wolves' financial conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic saw them skip on a permanent deal for Vitinha.

A move to Manchester United, however, could be a tempting prospect as far as Vitinha is concerned. The Red Devils already boast two of Portugal's biggest superstars in Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United are in the market for a new central midfielder

Manchester United's interest in Vitinha makes sense as the club looks to sign a new central midfielder ahead of the 2021-22 season. The Red Devils are currently short in the midfield area following the departures of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba.

This has left manager Erik ten Hag with only Scott McTominay and Fred as midfielders with game time under their belt during the 2021-22 season.

However, Vitinha is not the only midfielder linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer. FC Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has been heavily linked with reuniting with his former manager ten Hag at United.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have had their opening bid worth €70 million rejected by the Catalan giants.

