Manchester United linked midfielder tells club he wants to leave this summer: Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma has reportedly told the club he wants to leave the club amidst interest from Manchester United. The Telegraph reports that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the Mali international.

90min reports that Bissouma has told Brighton he wants to leave ahead of this summer, which could set the ball in motion for a potential move.

The 25-year-old has been impressive under Graham Potter for the Seagulls, having joined the club from Lille in 2018 for £15.12 million. The imposing midfielder has been instrumental in Brighton's impressive season under Potter.

Manchester United are on the lookout for a new defensive midfielder having failed to fill the position over the past few seasons. They have been vulnerable in the middle of the park throughout this season as well.

Bissouma could be an astute piece of business for the Old Trafford outfit as they look to appoint a new manager ahead of a huge summer at the club.

His deal at the Amex Stadium expires next summer. However, it seems he is eyeing a move with his reputation as one of the Premier League's best defensive midfielders growing.

Potter commented on the potential of Bissouma departing the club last month, saying (via Mirror Sport):

"Yves is really enjoying his football with us and we've had lots of speculation over various windows and he's still here with us. But you also have to understand, the club and him face a point where you've got a decision to make."

He continued:

"If there is Champions League interest as an example, as a club how do you compete with that? How do you compete financially? and how can you stop the player taking that opportunity up? It's very difficult."

Manchester United may not be able to offer Bissouma Champions League football next season. They currently sit sixth in the league table, four points off of fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Yves Bissouma's Premier League career by numbers so far:



◉ 100 games

◉ 265 tackles made

◉ 156 take-ons completed

◉ 145 interceptions



He averages a tackle or interception every 17.9 minutes.

Manchester United are not alone in their interest in Yves Bissouma

Bissouma is catching the attention of other Premier League sides

The potential availability of Bissouma may not only alert United but also Aston Villa and Arsenal. The Telegraph reports that both sides have also been keeping tabs on the player.

Villa made a bid for the midfielder in January which was turned down by Brighton.

Villains boss Steven Gerrard confirmed that the bid had been rejected, telling reporters last month (via Mirror Sport):

"We put in a bid that was turned away, and we respected that. If a move is not right then we will not become desperate and make decisions we do not think are right."

Brighton are willing to sell Yves Bissouma in the next few days, but would want around £50m for the midfielder. Arsenal are interested.

(Source: Times Sport)



(Source: Times Sport) Brighton are willing to sell Yves Bissouma in the next few days, but would want around £50m for the midfielder. Arsenal are interested.(Source: Times Sport) 🚨 Brighton are willing to sell Yves Bissouma in the next few days, but would want around £50m for the midfielder. Arsenal are interested.(Source: Times Sport) https://t.co/VD9yZpzvgS

Arsenal are in pole position to qualify for the Champions League next season. They could therefore be the side who are able to offer Bissouma the opportunity to play in Europe's elite club competition.

