Manchester United linked with move for six players this week

Manchester United have signed just one player - Donny van de Beek from Ajax - this summer despite their best efforts in the transfer market.

There are just a few days remaining in the transfer window, and Manchester United are trying to get a few deals over the line.

The Daily Express reports that there are six players on the club's transfer wishlist right now. Jadon Sancho remains United's top target this summer but Borussia Dortmund are adamant about not selling him.

The Bundesliga side were ready to let go of him earlier this summer and wanted any deal done before August 10th. They have set a price tag of €120 million on him and were ready to sell to any club willing to match the asking price.

Jadon Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund vs FC Augsburg

Manchester United have been the only club interested in signing the Englishman but are not keen on matching the asking price. Reports suggest that they have had multiple bids rejected for the 20-year-old as they were way below Dortmund's valuation.

Alex Telles is the second player mentioned by Daily Express, and the report says that this move is very likely to take place. FC Porto are also open to selling him but have demanded £18 million, while Manchester United have gone in with a £12 million bid, as per reports.

With a deal for Jadon Sancho looking unlikely, Ousmane Dembele is reportedly the next choice for the Old Trafford side. The Barcelona star has been linked with a move away for a long time, but is keen on staying at Camp Nou and working his way back into the starting XI under new boss Ronald Koeman.

The most likely move for a winger this summer for Manchester United looks to be Ismaila Sarr. The Watford star is open to leaving for any Premier League side, and the Daily Express reports that he would cost almost one-third of the Sancho fee.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants to bring in a striker this summer as well, and Edinson Cavani has sprung on top of the list.

The free agent is still looking for a new club after talks with Benfica broke down, while rumors linking him with a move to Atletico Madrid and Juventus did not materialize.

The other name mentioned is Luka Jovic, but the Real Madrid player is reportedly just a loan target and not one who could sign a permanent deal.