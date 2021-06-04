Manchester United linked with a move for Barcelona youngster - Reports

Manchester United are monitoring 18-year-old Barcelona central midfielder Ilaix Moriba, according to English publication the Daily Mail.

Moriba only has one year left on his current contract at Barcelona. The Catalans are willing to offer the Spanish U-19 international a new contract but the player's demands are too high for Barcelona to accept.

With Moriba in the final year of his contract, Manchester United are ready to rekindle their interest in the 18-year-old. According to a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo in March, Manchester United have been keen on signing Moriba for a while.

However, the Red Devils aren't the only side club keen on signing the Spanish wonderkid. According to the Daily Mail, Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea are also interested in signing Ilaix Moriba this summer.

Poor financial conditions could force Barcelona to sell Ilaix Moriba to Manchester United

Barcelona's current financial situation is very bleak. The club have been forced into buying free agents and youngsters in order to strengthen their squad. Manchester United are ready to take advantage of Barcelona's poor financial situation and get Ilaix Moriba at a relatively cheap price.

The Barcelona teenager currently has a release clause of £86 million. However, if Moriba does not agree to a new contract, Barcelona could be forced to sell the 18-year-old for a much cheaper price this summer. Manchester United are ready to swoop in as the Red Devils require a long-term successor to Nemanja Matić.

Ilaix Moriba has made 18 appearances for Barcelona. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United could be an ideal destination for Ilaix Moriba to develop into a superstar. The Red Devils have a reputation for giving younger players a chance to prove their worth in the first team. In recent times, Manchester United have given opportunities to the likes of Brandon Williams, Anthony Elanga and Shola Shoretire.

Ilaix Moriba just had a breakout season at Barcelona. The 18-year-old made 18 first-team appearances for the club and even scored a goal against Osasuna in March to become Barcelona's fifth-youngest goalscorer.

(🌕) Regarding the recent rumors about Ilaix Moriba: People close to the player are surprised after hearing the information about the “supposed” demands. Negotiations over a renewal haven’t even taken place yet, which will start in the coming weeks. @albert_roge #Transfers 🇪🇸✍️ — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@ReshadRahman_) June 3, 2021

