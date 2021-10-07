Manchester United linked with move for Serie A star - Reports

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Torino defender Gleison Bremer, according to reports from Italian outlet Fantacalcio (via Football Fancast).

Manchester United are in the market for yet another defender. Despite the arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid earlier this summer, the Red Devils need additional depth at the back, having kept just one clean sheet since the start of the season.

According to the aforementioned source, Torino's Gleison Bremer is the player Manchester United could sign in January or in the summer of 2022. The 24-year-old Brazilian defender has reportedly refused to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2023.

The Serie A side could thus be tempted into selling their prized asset before seeing him leave on a free transfer in 18 months' time.

However, Manchester United are likely to face heavy competition if they enter the market to sign Gleison Bremer. According to Fantacalcio, a host of European clubs are interested in Bremer, including Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan.

Apart from his contract situation, another reason for Manchester United's interest in Gleison Bremer is his price tag. According to Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old defender is valued at a mere £9 million, which is a bargain in today's footballing market.

Despite their reported interest in Bremer, Manchester United already have many options in the centre-back position. The Red Devils have some solid options that include Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United need reinforcements in central midfield and right-back positions

Manchester United are in dire need of some reinforcements in central midfield and right-back positions following a run of poor results in September.

The Red Devils had one of the most successful transfer windows in recent history when they completed the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. However, they still lack a quality central defensive midfielder and a backup right-back.

A new central midfielder, in particular, has to be a priority at Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window. The lack of quality defensive midfielders has exposed Manchester United's defensive vulnerability in the past few matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been forced to play the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay as defensive midfielders and it hasn't worked out for United so far.

Despite their poor run of form, Manchester United are currently just two points behind league leaders Chelsea and sit level on points with city-rivals Manchester City.

