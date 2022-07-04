Manchester United linked with move to sign 19-year-old Brazilian forward - Reports

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Palmeiras forward Gabriel Veron, according to The Mirror (via United in Focus). The 19-year-old forward could be seen as a cheap investment for the long-term should United decide to complete the signing.

Gabriel Veron has made a decent start to the current season, assisting thrice in 11 league outings for Palmeiras. In total, he has made 93 appearances for Palmeiras and has contributed 13 goals and 13 assists across competitions. He has represented his country on the U-17 level.

Manchester United have now emerged as potential suitors for the 19-year-old forward. According to the aforementioned source, Veron will be available for as less as £10 million to the Red Devils. This is despite the forward having a release clause worth £54 million. His contract with runs until 2026.

The Mirror also reported that should Manchester United sign Gabriel Veron, he will be loaned out immediately to help continue his development.

Gabriel Veron is predominantly a right-wing attacker but can operate on the left flank as well. He is also smart at playing down the centre. The 19-year-old forward has impressed many, including former Brazil forward Bebeto. He was quoted as saying the following regarding Veron (via United in Focus):

“He’s a kid with enormous talent. I watched him score a goal dribbling from almost his own half before finding the net with a quality finish, calmly beating the opposition goalkeeper.”

Manchester United need a new forward ahead of the 2022-23 season

It is worth mentioning that Manchester United's attack has significantly weakened since the 2021-22 season. Edinson Cavani has left the club, while there is still a question mark surrounding the future of Anthony Martial. United are also without the services of Mason Greenwood following his indefinite suspension earlier this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has also expressed his desire to leave Manchester United this summer.

According to The Mirror, Ajax forward Antony is seen by new manager Erik ten Hag as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo should be decide to leave Old Trafford. Although Antony is a different type of forward to Ronaldo, the young Ajax player has previously worked and succeeded under the new United boss.

The Red Devils also need reinforcements in midfield but are yet to sign any midfielders in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have been linked strongly with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

