Manchester United linked with move to sign 28-year-old Barcelona target after Catalans drop interest in him: Reports

Manchester United have allegedly reignited their interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, who was heavily linked with La Liga giants Barcelona since last year.

Tah, 28, has allegedly been linked with Barcelona for a while as he is in the final six months of current deal. However, he is unlikely to join the Blaugrana after Ronald Araujo recently signed a contract until June 2031.

Shedding light on Barcelona's pursuit of Tah, a report from Spain suggested that the German could now secure a Bosman move to Manchester United. The report stated (h/t Football365):

"Despite Hansi Flick still considering Tah a very useful signing, Joan Laporta and Deco no longer have any intention of bringing in a player they believe is not needed at all, and this has left the path clear for Manchester United."

The report further revealed:

"United had also shown strong interest in the Germany international, but they had forgotten about him after his deal with Barcelona was leaked. Finally, thanks to Araujo's continuity, the Leverkusen star will go with Ruben Amorim."

Should the former Barcelona target decide to join Ruben Amorim's side, he would emerge as a starter for them. He would form a partnership with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez in Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system.

Tah, who is a Hamburger SV youth product, is considered one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga now. He has scored 16 goals and laid out 13 assists in 381 appearances across all competitions for Leverkusen.

Manchester United urged to offload 3 players

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was queried about Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia. He replied (h/t Metro):

"Get them out man! Sorry, I'm just being honest. The more those guys are around, there's just bad noise. They all want to go, all happy to go, so get them out and start afresh. If there are players around who are unsettled and not happy and it's not going to plan, it's like a cancerous, bad energy and it spreads around the changing room. It makes things morbid and depressing."

Over the last two months, Rashford has reportedly been identified as a potential outgoing by the Red Devils' hierarchy. Antony, on the other hand, is said to be close to joining Real Betis on a short-term loan move.

Meanwhile, Malacia could also be on the move as Manchester United are on the lookout for a new left wing-back now. Ruben Amorim's outfit are reportedly aiming to sign Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu this month.

