Manchester United linked with surprise move to sign ex-Arsenal star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing ex-Arsenal shot-stopper and Southampton star Aaron Ramsdale after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim chose to drop Andre Onana in his side's recent 4-1 Premier League away defeat against Newcastle United. However, his decision backfired as Altay Bayindir failed to impress on his Premier League debut.

As a result, according to The Sun, Manchester United are keen to rope in Ramsdale this summer. They are expected to face stiff competition from West Ham United, who have earmarked the former Arsenal star as a key transfer target.

Ramsdale, who left Arsenal in a potential £25 million move last summer, has reportedly drawn interest from clubs abroad. But, the player is keen to continue playing in the Premier League to help revive his international career with England.

So far this season, the Manchester United target has registered only two shutouts and conceded 57 goals in 24 league games for Southampton.

Arsenal great hits out at Manchester United star

Earlier on Sunday (April 13), Manchester United slumped to a 4-1 Premier League loss at Newcastle United. The Red Devils conceded three second half goals at St. James' Park with Harvey Barnes scoring twice.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Arsenal great Thierry Henry shared his thoughts on Barnes' second goal and slammed Leny Yoro for his body language. He said (h/t Metro):

"First and foremost, he's going to try to play offside. It's a great finish from Barnes but please stay on Yoro and what he's asking for. I don't know what he's looking at. What are you looking at? Are you looking at the linesman to try to see if he's going to bail you out?"

Henry, who helped Arsenal lift two Premier League titles, continued:

"I don't know. I don't know if he thought there was an offside, I don't know. We all know it's a goal! What are you looking at?! I actually don't know. I've never seen that before."

Analysing Barnes' first goal in the 49th minute, Henry commented:

"Diogo Dalot, I don't know what he saw or what he thought was going to happen. Leny Yoro doesn't go back and try and defend it, they're second in everything, the desire was on Newcastle's side. It's just not good enough really."

Yoro, 19, has started 16 of his 25 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United. He has netted one goal since arriving from LOSC Lille in a potential £59 million deal last summer.

