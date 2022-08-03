Manchester United linked with surprise move to sign former player - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly bring former goalkeeper Sergio Romero back to Old Trafford this summer.

As per the Express, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag wants a third goalkeeper to provide adequate cover for David de Gea and Tom Heaton. United have let Dean Henderson join Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal.

They do have youngster Matej Kovar in their ranks. However, the 22-year-old, who spent the second half of last season at Burton Albion, may need another loan spell before becoming a fixture in the first team.

Romero, meanwhile, presents an experienced pair of gloves and will be available for free. The 35-year-old spent six years with Manchester United after joining the club from UC Sampdoria in 2015. In his time at Old Trafford, he played 61 times and recorded an impressive 39 clean sheets while conceding just 27 goals.

While Romero never really dethroned De Gea as the Red Devils' first-choice custodian, he was extremely impressive in cup competitions. The Argentine lifted the FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League during his stint in Manchester.

He departed last summer to join Venezia but has since left the club and is presently a free agent.

Romero has also won 96 caps for Argentina, notably playing a starring role during their run to the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

Manchester United reportedly looking to sign five players before the transfer window shuts

The Express' report added that Manchester United want to sign a right-back, a midfielder and two more forwards in addition to a backup goalkeeper this summer.

United currently have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as options on the right side of the defense. However, the former has hardly featured under Ten Hag, who is rumored to be looking for other options. Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries and Norwich City's Max Aarons are potential options for the Red Devils.

The Premier League giants have also repeatedly been linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, but a move is yet to materialize. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans are rumored to be potential alternatives should they fail to land De Jong.

In attack, Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford remains shrouded in doubt though he featured in the club's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Manchester United have been linked with AFC Ajax winger Antony and Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko. However, both players will cost them plenty of money, with Ajax demanding £70 million for Antony and Salzburg placing a price tag of £55 million on Sesko.

