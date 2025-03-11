Manchester United and Liverpool among 3 PL giants closely monitoring 28-year-old attacker in Ballon d’Or conversation: Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in a move for Barcelona attacker Raphinha. However, a report from CaughtOffSide states that the Brazil international is also being chased by other Premier League sides, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Adding to the existing competition are Saudi Pro League clubs, who have also shown an interest in the winger. Amid this competition, it is likely that Raphinha's price tag will be set fairly high, given that he's contracted at Camp Nou till the summer of 2027.

This report adds that the Catalan outfit may be forced into selling one of their top players because of the club's poor financial situation. Letting go of Raphinha, in particular, would be a huge blow to Hansi Flick, given the attacker's contributions to this campaign.

The 28-year-old has racked up 25 goals and 18 assists in 40 appearances across competitions, making him a potential contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or. If Raphinha is to move, he may be better off joining Liverpool over Manchester United.

The Merseysiders are looking for a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who could leave at the end of the season. This is likely to guarantee regular game time and the chance to challenge for the biggest trophies.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim's team have been struggling this year, placed 14th in the Premier League standings and are unlikely to offer European football next season. Moreover, the Brazilian will face competition from Amad Diallo for minutes on the right flank after the youngster's impressive 2024/25 campaign.

Liverpool and Manchester United submit offers for Barcelona midfielder ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

Gavi warming up

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly submitted offers of over £50 million to acquire the services of Barcelona midfielder Gavi ahead of the summer. Reports suggest that the player's entourage has some concerns over the 20-year-old's game time, particularly since Dani Olmo has come into the set-up (via Football 365).

Since coming back from injury, Gavi has started seven of his 14 La Liga appearances and featured just twice in the first XI of a Champions League tie. Despite this limited game time, it is believed that neither Barcelona nor their player wishes to engage in a deal.

Gavi came up the youth ranks with the Catalan side and has gone on to make 135 appearances across competitions, bagging nine goals and 17 assists. He's won the La Liga once and the Supercopa de Espana twice with the Blaugrana.

