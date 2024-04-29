Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal want to sign Brighton star, price tag around £55 million: Reports

Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal are all reportedly interested in roping in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Baleba, 20, has impressed in moments for the Seagulls since departing LOSC Lille for a fee in the region of £23 million past August. So far, he has started 15 of his 33 appearances across competitions this term.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Baleba has recently attracted attention from a host of English giants like Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal. Brighton have set an asking price of £55 million for the highly rated star, whose current contract is set to run out in 2028.

Manchester United, who have struggled to impress so far this season, are believed to be on the lookout for a central midfielder ahead of the next season. They are set to rejuvenate their ageing midfield with the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen likely to leave soon.

Liverpool, who were allegedly briefly linked with Baleba last summer, could choose to reignite their interest in the defensive midfielder. They could rope in the player to add competition to Wataru Endo, who arrived from VfB Stuttgart for a fee of around £16 million last year.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are thought to part ways with both Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the summer transfer window. They could sign Baleba as an apt backup to £105 million summer arrival Declan Rice.

A right-footed tireless midfielder blessed with tackling and dribbling, Baleba earned his name during his time in Lille. He recorded two assists in 23 overall matches for the French club, where he started eight times.

Liverpool, Arsenal could launch move for Manchester United targets, says pundit

Speaking to talkSPORT, pundit Simon Jordan shared his thoughts on Manchester United-linked pair Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze's respective futures. He opined (h/t TEAMtalk):

"I would want to wring every single last penny out of the purchasers. If someone like West Ham [United] came knocking on my door, they can sling their hook. The player won't have that enormous, head-turning moment. But if Manchester United come, or Liverpool, or Arsenal come, the player forms part of the problem because he then goes: 'I love it here but I want to go to this bigger club'."

Olise, 22, has scored 13 goals and registered 23 assists in 87 matches for Crystal Palace, primarily operating as a right-sided inverted winger.

Eze, on the other hand, has contributed 23 goals and 16 assists in 121 outings for the Eagles, playing both as a left winger and a number 10.