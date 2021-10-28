Manchester United and Liverpool to battle it out for £60m-rated Premier League star - Reports

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips in the upcoming transfer window, according to the Daily Star.

Kalvin Phillips has been one of Leeds United's most important players since their return to the Premier League last season. This good form form for the Yorkshire club also earned him an England call-up for Euro 2020 in the summer.

Phillips' recent resurgence has caught the eye of various elite clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Phillips, who has a £60 million price-tag slapped on his head by Leeds United.

However, according to the aforementioned source, Liverpool have also joined the race to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster the Reds' midfield in the upcoming transfer window.

Kalvin Phillips is a boyhood Leeds United fan, having joined them back in 2010. Since then the England international has made over 200 appearances for the club and has scored 14 goals.

Leeds United are aware of other clubs' interest in Phillips and have already opened contract talks with their star midfielder. The 25-year-old midfielder has a contract until the summer of 2024 but could pen a new deal.

Phillips is not keen on moving away from his boyhood club. However, the England international fears manager Marcelo Bielsa could leave Elland Road in the future. This could tempt him to move away from Leeds United.

It is worth noting that Kalvin Phillips is a boyhood Leeds fan so would prefer a move to Liverpool rather than Manchester United. The Red Devils are one of Leeds' fiercest and oldest rivals.

Liverpool and Manchester United are in dire need of new midfielder

Despite bolstering their squads, both Liverpool and Manchester United are in dire need of a new central midfielder. The Red Devils currently lack a proper defensive midfielder which has forced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay in the middle.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have still not signed a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman left Anfield to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Unlike Manchester United, however, Liverpool have coped well without a midfielder of Wijnaldum's caliber. Jurgen Klopp has trusted the likes of Naby Keita and Curtis Jones to step up and so far the duo have succeeded. The Reds remain the only side to be unbeaten after nine Premier League games this term.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra