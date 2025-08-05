Manchester United and Liverpool consider move to sign 24-year-old Portugal star this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Goncalo Ramos is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, with the two Premier League clubs are assessing the possibility of a summer move.

Ramos, who made a permanent move to PSG early in 2024 for a reported €65 million, has found it difficult to break into Luis Enrique’s starting XI. Across competitions last season, the 24-year-old made 46 appearances for the Ligue1 giants but mostly played as a substitute. Despite his limited game time, he managed to score 19 goals and registered six assists.

According to Caught Offside, Goncalo Ramos’ lack of regular game time has piqued the attention of several clubs, including Manchester and Liverpool, who are in search of a center forward. The report claimed that United see the Portuguese international as an alternative option if they are unable to sign their priority target, Benjamin Sesko, from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool are believed to be considering Ramos as a potential long-term addition. They have been on the hunt for Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, but the Magpies reportedly turned down their offer for the Swede.

In addition to Manchester United and Liverpool, it is believed that Newcastle and a few clubs from Serie A are also showing interest in Goncalo Ramos. Juventus and Napoli are the two clubs in the Italian top flight who have added Ramos to their shortlist.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly open to selling Ramos and willing to negotiate a loan deal with an option to buy. It is believed that any of Ramos’ suitors would have to pay close to the amount PSG paid Benfica to secure a permanent transfer.

How Liverpool and Manchester United have fared in the summer window so far

Liverpool and their Premier League rivals Manchester United have both made significant additions to their squad in the ongoing summer transfer window. So far, the Red Devils have made three signings. The three players are Diego Leon, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo from Cerro Porteno, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Brentford, respectively.

Arne Slot's team, on the other hand, have been more active than their rivals in the market, having signed twice the number of players United have acquired. The Reds’ signings include Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Armin Pecsi (Puskas AFC), and Freddie Woodman (Preston North End).

Despite making major signings, both clubs still look poised to make further additions to their squad.

