Manchester United and Liverpool learn release clause they will be asked to trigger to sign PL forward amid interest: Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly been told that Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo has a release clause in his contract. The Cherries value their star player at around £75 million after his impressive start to the Premier League season.

According to a report in talkSPORT, Semenyo is attracting interest from several clubs in the Premier League. He has played all seven of the season so far, scoring six times and assisting thrice.

The impressive start to the season sees him already scoring more than half of the 11 goals he achieved in his career-best finish for Bournemouth last season. Manchester United and Liverpool are now leading the chase, with Tottenham also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old.

The Telegraph have added that Liverpool are pushing to sign the Ghanaian next summer. They see the Bournemouth star as the ideal addition to the squad, as they look to sign a left-winger following the exit of Luis Diaz.

The report adds that Liverpool and Tottenham are open to launching a move in January. However, Bournemouth have the upper hand, as the star player has a contract until 2030.

Manchester United urged to beat Liverpool to sign Premier League star

Former Tottenham star Chris Waddle has urged Manchester United to beat Liverpool for Antoine Semenyo. He believes that the Bournemouth star will make them a 'real team' and told BestBettingSites:

"Antoine Semenyo, the winger at Bournemouth, is definitely the best [in the Premier League] right now. Semenyo is good at scoring goals, he's positive, and he gets good goals. When he gets the ball he drives at players. I think Bournemouth will struggle to hold onto him. He's really talented, and the best winger in the country right now. People might question why someone would want to join Manchester United right now, but they will come good again, and they're a huge club still."

"If Semenyo went to United, he could play just as he is for Bournemouth and be ideal for them. He could play alongside Matheus Cunha, and then he and Benjamin Sesko could spark into life. You could see a real team developing, especially with Bruno Fernandes in behind. There's a lot more to do, but I can see them building a team there. He's the type of player that United fans would love, and it would be a great acquisition, but he won't come cheap."

Manchester United bolstered their attack this summer, signing Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, and Matheus Cunha.

