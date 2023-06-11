Manchester United and Liverpool receive transfer boost as Portuguese international puts contract extension talks on hold: Reports 

According to O Jogo, Manchester United and Liverpool target Goncalo Inacio has put contract extension talks with Sporting CP on hold. The 21-year-old central defender recently made his international debut for Portugal.

Inacio is considered one of the finest young prospects in his position. He helped Sporting CP keep 19 clean sheets in 48 appearances across competitions this season.

Inacio's current contract will expire in the summer of 2026 and he has reportedly paused talks about an extension due to interest from Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United. Inacio is a left-footed central defender, a profile that is extremely valuable for top clubs across Europe.

The 21-year-old is also comfortable with the ball at his feet and ranks high in progressive passing and progressive carries metrics. Hence, his style of play would translate well to both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher spoke about Manchester United target Mason Mount

Mason Mount is a transfer target for Manchester United in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to talkSPORT, the Chelsea midfielder has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

While the Blues and United are yet to agree on a transfer fee, Mount could very well end up at Old Trafford. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently gave his verdict on Mount. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Mason Mount is a funny one - in that people always seem a little bit down on him for whatever reason. I've never got it, I'm a huge fan. He's a Champions League winner. I really like him."

Carragher added:

"He's got energy to press, he'd provide a greater goal threat from midfield than what we have in Jordan [Henderson] in that position right now. Every top manager who's been at Chelsea has picked him, he plays for England and I think the club have also got to be thinking about that homegrown situation."

Mount struggled to get into a Chelsea team that finished 12th in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season. The attacking midfielder, however, could still turn out to be a key player for Erik ten Hag's side if a summer move materializes.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes