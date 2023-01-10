Manchester United and Liverpool reject chance to sign Belgian international: Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly rejected the chance to snap up Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard on a permanent deal in the ongoing transfer window.

Trossard, 28, has emerged as one of the standout offensive-minded players in the Premier League over the past two seasons. Since arriving from KRC Genk for £15 million in the summer of 2019, he has scored 25 goals and laid out 14 assists in 121 games across all competitions.

With his current contract set to expire this summer, Trossard has been linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium for quite some time. Prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Belgian popped up on the radar of heavyweight clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid.

Speaking on the Last Word On Spurs podcast, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs shed light on Trossard's potential future destinations. He elaborated:

"The first thing to say with Trossard is that he wants a move away from Brighton. There's no specific preference and his agent has been working extremely hard to fuel interest. He went to Tottenham, he went to Chelsea, he went to Liverpool, he went to Manchester United and he also went to Newcastle United."

Confirming Manchester United and Liverpool's lack of interest, he said:

"Liverpool and Manchester United dismissed the opportunity. Even, as I understand it, they got a little bit irritated by how much on the agent's side was being leaked about interest in his client."

The Red Devils are likely to pursue loan deals in January with Burnley striker Wout Weghorst at the top of their transfer wishlist.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side are well-stacked in their attacking department, having roped in Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven earlier this month.

Trossard has netted seven goals and contributed three assists in 16 Premier League starts for Brighton in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Told nothing is imminent for Leandro Trossard. His absence against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup was down to a calf injury. His agent has been actively and aggressively offering Trossard to Premier League clubs. A January move is possible since his contract expires this summer. Told nothing is imminent for Leandro Trossard. His absence against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup was down to a calf injury. His agent has been actively and aggressively offering Trossard to Premier League clubs. A January move is possible since his contract expires this summer. https://t.co/OupPMI7EPz

Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target names Liverpool as 'dream club'

Speaking to RTL Danas, RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol stated that he has been a Reds supporter since his childhood. He said:

"My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad. We covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart."

Gvardiol, 20, has established himself as one of the choicest defensive prospects in the world over the past two seasons. Since arriving from Dinamo Zagreb for an initial fee of £13 million in the summer of 2020, he has made 65 appearances for Leipzig.

Poll : 0 votes