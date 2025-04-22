Manchester United and Liverpool set for €100m battle to sign Bundesliga ace in summer: Reports 

Premier League clubs Manchester United and Liverpool are all set to battle it out for the signature of RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, CaughtOffside claim. Simons has been a star player for the Bundesliga outfit and is thus attracting interest from the English giants.

He penned a permanent deal with RB Leipzig in the January 2025 transfer window after spending a season and a half there on loan. The ongoing Bundesliga season has seen the 22-year-old garner 14 goal contributions, which include nine goals and five assists.

As per the aforementioned report, RB Leipzig, who signed him for €50 million from Paris Saint-Germain, are expected to demand €100 million for the versatile player. Both Manchester United and Liverpool deem Simons as a perfect fit for their system.

On one hand, Ruben Amorim prefers a 3-4-2-1 formation, where Xavi Simons could sneak into the attacking midfielder role. He will complement Bruno Fernandes in the attacking third. Moreover, his ability to play on the flanks can also be helpful to Amorim.

As per the report in CaughtOffside, Manchester United can offload both Antony and Jadon Sancho in the summer. A fruitful long-term investment is what the club are looking at, and Simons fits the box.

On the contrary, in Arne Slot's Liverpool, the Dutchman can be effective as the No.10. They already have players like Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, but to strengthen this already existing pack, Slot might need some reinforcements.

Stark contrast between Manchester United and Liverpool this season in the Premier League

Manchester United and Liverpool have had contrasting 2024-25 Premier League seasons. It has been a season to cherish so far for the Reds, who are edging closer to their 20th league title. On the other hand, United are languishing in the bottom half of the table in 14th place.

Notably, the Red Devils have scored only 38 goals this season in the league, almost half of what Liverpool have netted (75). Moreover, defensively, United have been leaky, conceding 46 goals compared to their rivals' 31.

Adding to that, Mohamed Salah is currently the favourite to win the Golden Boot in the Premier League. He has scored 27 goals already, and has competition only in the form of Newcastle United's Alexander Isak (21).

United, meanwhile, have relied mostly on Bruno Fernandes (8) for their goals, who has been their top scorer in the league this term. Their strikers, Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, have managed just three goals each in the domestic competition this season.

