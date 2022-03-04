Manchester United and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham makes decision on his future - Reports

Jude Bellingham, a target for both Manchester United and Liverpool, has reportedly decided to stay at Borussia Dortmund for another season, according to Bild (via the Mirror). The 18-year-old midfielder has been one of the most sorted after players due to his meteoric rise.

Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund from Championship side Birmingham City in the summer of 2020 for a fee of around £20 million. Despite his tender age, the Englishman is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the business which has seen him get linked to Premier League giants like Liverpool and United.

However, according to the aforementioned source, the 18-year-old midfielder will be staying at the Westfalenstadion for at least another season. The 2022-23 season will be Bellingham's third full campaign with Borussia Dortmund. He is already an established first-team member of the squad and has played 80 games for the club, contributing 10 goals and 16 assists across all competitions.

His good form in Germany has even seen him break into the England squad. As things stand, Bellingham has 10 caps for the Three Lions and was also a part of their Euro 2020 squad which made it to the finals of the tournament.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Liverpool and Man Utd suffer Jude Bellingham blow as Borussia Dortmund star 'makes transfer decision' Liverpool and Man Utd suffer Jude Bellingham blow as Borussia Dortmund star 'makes transfer decision'mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/BKY98NwQJI

Borussia Dortmund are currently under no pressure to sell Jude Bellingham to either Manchester United or Liverpool. The 18-year-old midfielder currently has a contract at the club until the summer of 2025. And according to reports, the contract does not include any release clause that foreign clubs can exploit.

Why do Liverpool and Manchester United need Jude Bellingham?

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are in dire need of strengthening their midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Reds see Bellingham as a long-term successor to club captain Jordan Henderson. Jurgen Klopp is also currently building a young squad for the future.

They recently signed Luiz Diaz from FC Porto and were also chasing Fabio Carvalho from Fulham. On top of that, Liverpool are also giving more games to the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Caoimhim Kelleher.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: One player who would definitely fit Liverpool’s project is Jude Bellingham but whether they have the money to do a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s £100million-rated 18-year-old is another question altogether. @DominicKing_DM] NEW: One player who would definitely fit Liverpool’s project is Jude Bellingham but whether they have the money to do a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s £100million-rated 18-year-old is another question altogether. #awlive 🚨 NEW: One player who would definitely fit Liverpool’s project is Jude Bellingham but whether they have the money to do a deal for Borussia Dortmund’s £100million-rated 18-year-old is another question altogether. #awlive [@DominicKing_DM] https://t.co/y5HOl9722e

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been wanting a new midfielder since the January transfer window. Their current midfielders Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic have been hot-or-miss this season, while Paul Pogba's future at the club is still a question mark.

The 28-year-old Frenchman has less than six months remaining on his current deal and is yet to pen an extension with the club.

Edited by Diptanil Roy