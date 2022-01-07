Manchester United and Liverpool tipped with interest in signing French midfielder: Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool are two Premier League sides that lack depth in their midfield department. According to the latest reports from David Ornstein of Athletic, both clubs are monitoring French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. There could be a transfer battle between the two clubs if interest strengthens.

Manchester United and interim manager Ralf Rangnick know that the team lacks quality and depth in the middle of the park. With Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek set to leave the club, United will have to bring quality players into the team to fill the void. The likes of Denis Zakaria, Amadou Haidara, Declan Rice and many more have been linked with a move to Old Trafford along with Tchouameni.

Meanwhile, after selling Gini Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer, Liverpool didn't bring any players to add depth to their current squad. This has now become a huge problem for manager Jurgen Klopp as the Reds are now 11 points behind table toppers Manchester City.

Liverpool are planning to add some quality to their midfield during the summer of 2022. Tchouameni is now being monitored as a potential target to bring in next season.

However, if United decide to sign the French midfielder during the winter transfer window, then Liverpool will not match it, according to reports.

Manchester United and Liverpool could also battle it out for Kalvin Philips

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Philps has impressed everyone with his performances over the past two seasons. Phillips could be considering his future at Leeds as the club have completely lost their competitive edge over the last few months. They sit in 16th in the table with just four wins out of 19 matches.

Manchester United and Liverpool are very much interested in signing the England international. They could take advantage of this situation and tempt him to leave his boyhood club.

Kalvin Phillips' price tag is set to be £60 million and both clubs could be willing to pay that much money as they rate him very much. Phillips recently reacted to these transfer rumors and stated that it is mental to hear these rumors about him. However, he added that he wouldn't complain much about his value.

