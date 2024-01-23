Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood edging closer to dream move to European giants: Reports

Manchester United's loanee Mason Greenwood could be on the brink of a dream transfer to Barcelona. The 22-year-old is currently playing well with Getafe. The Sun reports that he has told his advisors that he would like a move to Camp Nou.

He's not the only one interested, as Barcelona have kept their eyes on Greenwood throughout the season as well. According to the report, they have also sent scouts to watch him play six times, and they have returned with glowing reports.

Manchester United, on their part, also seem ready to part ways with Greenwood. The club have embarked on a new journey under new members in the boardroom in the form of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS. The aforementioned report has reported that they view a potential return of Greenwood as "backward step".

This is why the Red Devils are reportedly prepared to negotiate with Barca. The proposed deal will likely include performance-based add-ons linked to his appearances for Barcelona and England if he plays for his country.

The Sun's source revealed:

"They [Barca] think he is a player who can help take them to the next level both in the domestic competitions and in Europe and is one for the future. They think Greenwood would also be an exciting signing for the fans."

Greenwood left Manchester United following alleged harassment charges from his partner.

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood faced backlash at Osasuna

Mason Greenwood has faced some very significant opposition from Osasuna supporters during Getafe's clash against them. The young forward joined the La Liga club after serious charges concerning alleged attempted rape, assault, and coercive control were laid against him.

Although the charges against him were dropped, the Red Devils felt it best to let the forward leave on loan for Getafe. Since arriving, Mason Greenwood has been impressive, scoring five goals and assisting four times this season.

However, his recent match against Osasuna on January 21 saw some hostility, as the club's ultras group encouraged fans to protest against Greenwood. According to Cadena Copa (via Utd District), they released a statement:

“La Liga allows a detainee accused of attempted rape, assault resulting in actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour to compete in its competition. Once again, economic interests take precedence over the fight for a society without any type of oppression. A rapist will play on Sunday in our house.”

Mason Greenwood will continue to play for Getafe till the end of his season. But his future at Manchester United is uncertain, with a move to Barcelona potentially in the works.