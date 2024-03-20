Manchester United loanee struggling to convince European giants to trigger buy option: Reports

Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez's spell at Benfica is reportedly heading towards a return to Old Trafford this summer.

Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha (via mufcMPB) reports that Fernandez is taking too long to convince the Primeira Liga giants to sign him. He joined Roger Schmidt's side on loan in January after spending the first half of the season on loan at La Liga side Granada.

Fernandez, 20, has appeared 10 times across competitions for Schmidt's side. His performances have been criticised and there is a feeling that the Spanish youngster hasn't given the team security at left-back.

Thus, Benfica are unlikely to trigger the €6 million buy option available this summer. He'll likely return to Manchester United where he struggled for game time under Erik ten Hag.

Fernandez hasn't made a single senior appearance for the Red Devils. He was sent out on loan to Granada last summer where he made 14 appearances across competitions.

Ten Hag has endured a defensive injury nightmare this season, especially at left-back. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have been nursing knocks throughout the campaign.

Manchester United signed Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last summer. But, the Spanish left-back's loan was cut short in January and he joined Brentford on loan from Spurs.

This has left Ten Hag short of options at left-back and United can't recall Fernandez. He's unable to play for three clubs in one season having turned out for Granada and Benfica.

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Borrusia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz

Luca Netz could be an option for the Red Devils.

Manchester United look set to attend to their defensive injury crisis in the summer transfer window. A new left-back signing looks to be on the agenda and they could be setting their sights on Luca Netz.

HITC's Graeme Bailey reports that the Red Devils are among several Premier League giants who have watched Netz. The 20-year-old has impressed for Gladbach this season, registering five goals in 27 games across competitions.

Manchester United could face competition from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United for the German youngster. He has two years left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €10 million.

Ten Hag will be eager to bolster his defense as he deals with Shaw and Malacia's injuries. The latter hasn't appeared this season and the Dutch left-back isn't expected back in action before the campaign concludes.

Netz can operate as a pacey wing-back and is regarded as one of the Bundesliga's most exciting young talents. He's earned 12 caps for Germany's U21s and could be one to watch this summer.