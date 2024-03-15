Manchester United long-term absentee was present at team's night out as he continues to recover from injury: Reports

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia reportedly attended his team's dinner outing with the rest of his teammates.

SPORTbible reports that a United official confirmed Malacia's appearance at the team dinner at The Ivy, Manchester. The Netherlands international hasn't played this season due to a long-term knee injury.

Malacia, 24, wasn't seen with the rest of Manchester United's squad who exited the restaurant. Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, and Andre Onana were among those seen leaving the dinner but there was no sign of their Dutch teammate.

Malacia's last appearance for Manchester United came on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign in a 2-1 win against Fulham (May 28). He didn't take part in the Red Devils' pre-season and speculation has grown that there is more to the story than just an injury.

However, Erik ten Hag gave an update on the full-back earlier this month and admitted it's unlikely he'll be back in action this season. The Dutch coach said (via the source above):

"I think it's going to be difficult for this season to be available. He will fight, he's back on the pitch, but not in the team and the process had some setbacks.

Malacia joined Manchester United from Eredivisie side Feyenoord in July 2022 for £12.9 million. He's made 39 appearances since then and his absence has been a nuisance for Ten Hag as Luke Shaw has also dealt with injury issues.

Manchester United are reportedly set to sign a new left-back

The Red Devils have decided to sign a new left-back amid Tyrell Malacia's injury.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils plan to bring in a new young left-back. They will look to do so regardless of Malacia's situation and a shortlist will be decided once the board structure is in place following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival as co-owner.

Malacia and Shaw's injury-ridden campaigns have left the Red Devils short of options at left-back. Sergio Reguilon was signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur last summer but that loan was broken in January.

Ten Hag claimed that the medical staff informed him that the duo would be available (via 90min):

"They assured me (Shaw and Malacia) will both be fit in January and so you will have two left full-backs. Then you have a third one (Reguilon), so I would always have to disappoint one full-back."

Reguilon's departure has led to Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof playing as makeshift left-backs. It has been a nightmare for United regarding their defensive injury crisis.