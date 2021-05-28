Manchester United want to sign four players to strengthen their squad ahead of next season - Reports

According to the Guardian, Europa League finalists Manchester United plan to strengthen their side ahead of next season by signing Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Declan Rice and Pau Torres in the summer.

The recruitment reportedly has nothing to do with Manchester United's defeat in the Europa League final. Sources suggest that even if Manchester United had won the final in Poland, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on adding new faces to the squad.

However, the only issue with this recruitment policy is the price tags of the four players Manchester United are interested in. The Guardian suggests that if the Red Devils want to bring all four players to Old Trafford, they would have to fork out at least £300 million in the summer.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows it would be unrealistic to expect the Manchester United board to spend that much in the summer. However, after the European Super League debacle, the Glazers are keen to bring in a marquee signing to pacify fans.

Manchester United target moves for Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Pau Torres.



Manchester United need to add depth to their squad

Manchester United have one of the best starting XIs in the Premier League. However, it is their lack of depth that prevented the Red Devils from challenging the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in the recently-concluded season.

Signing four top-quality players will enhance their first team and their beach, giving their squad more depth. Signing a centre-back to partner Harry Maguire and a winger should be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top priority this summer.

Manchester United have been chasing Jadon Sancho for two seasons now as they have been in need of a winger since Alexis Sanchez's departure. Due to a lack of quality wingers in his team, Solskjaer has been forced to play the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood out wide.

Another key area Manchester United have to address is signing a top-quality centre-back in the team's backline. Both Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have been error-prone and are always a few games away from picking up injuries.

Apart from Pau Torres, United have also been linked with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane in the last few days.

Harry Kane is the latest player to be linked with Manchester United. The Golden Boot winner is expected to leave Tottenham in the summer. Manchester City are currently seen as favorites to land the England captain as they look to replace Sergio Aguero.

