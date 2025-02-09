Manchester United could look to sign player they wanted in the January transfer window next summer: Reports

Manchester United could reportedly reignite their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha in the summer. The Red Devils were reportedly interested in Cunha in the January transfer window.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they never made a formal approach as the player’s valuation was way above their budget.

Matheus Cunha has been quite impressive for Wolves this season, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 25 appearances across competitions. Apart from Manchester United, Cunha has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea as well.

In his column for GiveMeSport, Fabrizio Romano claimed that United made an inquiry about Matheus Cunha’s availability in December.

Although they were unable to sign the player in the January transfer window, Romano has further reported that the Red Devils haven’t ruled out a move for Cunha and could be in the running to sign him in the summer.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will come with an offer to sign the 25-year-old in the summer. While Cunha might fancy a move to Old Trafford, the deal could have a hurdle as he recently extended his contract with Wolves until 2029.

It means United will have to splurge a significant amount to acquire the player's services. According to Transfermarkt, Cunha’s current market value is €50 million.

Manchester United have virtually no money to spend on new players in the summer – Reports

According to Fichajes (via Football Transfers), Manchester United are financially hamstrung and won’t be able to spend money on new signings in the summer. United are reportedly interested in Lille duo Jonathan David and Angel Gomes, Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane, and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, their financial situation could make their aspirations for the acquisition of the above-mentioned players a pipe dream. United will not be able to spend big money on new players as their financial position puts them at risk of a PSR breach. The BBC recently reported that they wrote to fans that they are at risk of breaching spending rules, which has consequently made them increase ticket prices.

At the moment, there are only two ways for Manchester United to make new additions to their squad in the summer. The first is that they have to make significant sales to raise money. However, if raising money from player sales becomes impossible, they will have to rely on the free transfer market.

In a bid to take the club out of the unwanted financial situation, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has implemented wide-ranging cost-cutting measures since taking over in February 2024, which included making 250 club staff redundant last summer.

