Manchester United looking to offload central defender in the summer - Reports

According to ESPN, Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Phil Jones. While the 28-year-old's contract runs till 2023, the Red Devils could let him leave as early as this summer if an offer comes in.

Phil Jones signed for Manchester United in 2011 in a €19m move from Blackburn Rovers and immediately became a regular under Sir Alex Ferguson. He frequently featured for subsequent managers at the club, but a series of injuries have limited his playing time in recent seasons.

The defender signed a new contract upon the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but has found playing time scarce under the Norwegian.

📝 — Manchester United would be open to offers for Phil Jones and could allow Axel Tuanzebe, 23, to move on loan if a centre-back comes in #mufc #mujournal



[@RobDawsonESPN] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) February 19, 2021

He has managed just 25 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions over the past two years, appearing just twice in the Premier League last season.

The Englishman has not made a single appearance in the current campaign, and his last outing for the Red Devils came in January 2020 against Tranmere Rovers.

Phil Jones scored once in Manchester United's 6-0 triumph over the League One side but sustained an injury to his knee that has kept him out since then.

Manchester United looking to bolster their defence in the summer

Phil Jones has not made a single appearance for Manchester United in the current campaign

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on signing a new centre-back to partner Harry Maguire in the summer. His current options at the club have proved rather unreliable. Eric Bailly's constant injury problems has made him an inconsistent option, while Victor Lindelof lacks the physicality and athleticism needed for a centre-back.

Advertisement

Manchester United academy graduate Axel Tuanzebe is another alternative, but the 23-year-old has proven to be far too calamitous at the back.

Happy birthday to Phil Jones a club legend. He has the same number of premier league trophies (1) as Virgil Van Djik. Top player. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MaTPMEbVN3 — Don O'Benedict OBE 🇿🇼🇿🇼 (@BenedictSize) February 21, 2021

The Red Devils have been linked to a series of defenders in the last few months.

RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano was the most touted option, but the Frenchman opted to sign for Bayern Munich earlier this month.

The Real Madrid duo of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane have also been linked to the Premier League side, with the former said to be uninterested in extending his stay with the Spanish giants.

Jules Kounde of Sevilla is the most recent name to be linked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

While injuries have greatly limited Phil Jones' playing time at Manchester United in recent seasons, he would not be short of suitors when the transfer window opens. Several clubs are looking for a player with vast experience in the top flight.

Phil Jones is currently in his 10th year at Manchester United and has won five major trophies with the side.