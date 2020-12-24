Manchester United looking to sign 4 players in January - Reports

Manchester United are actively looking to improve their squad in January and the Red Devils have their sights set on a few players. Duncan Castles reports that the Old Trafford side have 4 players in mind right now and will be looking to fill the gaps in the team during the winter window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have managed to spring back into the title race this season, and the club management are looking to back the manager with some players in the upcoming transfer window.

Castles reported Manchester United's 4-point plan on the Transfer Window podcast and claimed that the Red Devils are looking for a left-footed center-back along with a right-back to play second-fiddle to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

They are also on the lookout for a central midfielder to be a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic and a right-winger, who they have been eyeing for over a year.

"Manchester United's position in the transfer market is that they're still looking in a number of positions. A left-footed centre-back to try and improve and compensate for Maguire's weaknesses," claims Duncan Castles.

"They also want a back-up right-back and central midfielder. We spoke last week about the talks they've had with Independiente in Ecuador for Moises Caicedo. He will obviously improve their options there. They also want a right-winger," added Castles.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes in January this year, and he managed to turn things around for the Red Devils. The club management is hoping for something similar in this upcoming window but are unwilling to go overboard.

"Their stance has been: 'We will not necessarily do something in January, we know it's a difficult market to complete deals and a difficult market to bring players over and integrate'. [It's ironic] since they probably did one of the best January signings ever in Bruno Fernandes," noted Duncan Castles.

"But they're conscious that January is difficult to do these deals. And they're saying the only way they will do something is if the deal presents itself at the right price in this window. Otherwise, they will wait until the summer to act on the positions they need to round out Solskjaer's team," added Castles.

Manchester United are 3rd in the table right now and have a game in hand. If they win their match, they will jump to 2nd in the table and be just two points below the league leaders, Liverpool.