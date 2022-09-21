Manchester United looking to snatch record-breaker Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal's grasp: Reports 

Manchester United are interested in signing Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri, who became the youngest debutant in Premier League history, as per FourFourTwo.

Nwaneri came off the bench in second-half stoppage time of the Gunners' 3-0 win over Brentford on September 18 at the age of just 15.

This meant he broke Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott's record of being the youngest ever Premier League debutant.

The Arsenal starlet's future is now of interest and his future at the Emirates Stadium is reportedly not set in stone.

Manchester United want the teenager and may look to prise him away from north London.

He had made four appearances for Arsenal's youth teams prior to the debut and found the net once whilst contributing three assists.

The teenager can play as a winger and as a secondary striker but the length of his contract with the Gunners has not been disclosed.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta commented on handing Nwaneri his debut against Brentford, saying (via the club's official website):

"It was a feeling that I had yesterday, I don’t know why."

He continued,

“The first day I met him I looked him in his eyes and everyone was telling me about him, Per was telling me about him, and because of the injuries we only have 12 or 13 senior players yesterday to put in the squad and we decided to bring him, and that’s it."

Manchester United and Arsenal boast similar academy systems

Nwaneri is the latest teenager to make his debut

Both Manchester United and Arsenal are renowned for their success with academy products.

The two Premier League giants have handed debuts to a number of teenagers and Nwaneri is now just the latest.

The Red Devils' youngest ever debutant is former winger Angel Gomes, who was given his debut at the age of 16 years, 18 months and 20 days.

Other talents that have come through the United academy include Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho.

Meanwhile, the Gunners boast youngsters such as Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah.

None come close to touching the young age at which Nwaneri has started his senior career.

Manchester United's reported interest in the teenager shows just how high a ceiling the player has.

Just back in February 2020 the teenager was playing for the Gunners' Under-14's at the age of 12.

A scout who watched the teenager during a match against West Ham United at the time told Sky Sports:

"He was from the Under 13s, playing in the age group above - even then he was one of the better players in that group."

