Manchester United make £100 million Real Madrid target their top transfer priority - Reports 

Manchester United have made £100 million-rated Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham their top priority in the transfer market, as reported by The Mirror. The Borussia Dortmund star is one of the most coveted players in Europe.

The report suggests that the Red Devils are ready to battle it out with the trio of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City for the England international's signature.

Manchester United were keen to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City in 2020. However, the youngster opted in favor of a £25 million move to Borussia Dortmund and has not looked back since.

Bellingham has grown from strength to strength during his time at Signal Iduna Park, catching the eye with his all-round midfield display.

The Mirror claims that United have now revived their interest, with Erik ten Hag being a huge admirer of the midfielder. But they must secure a top-four finish in the Premier League to stand a chance of signing him.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag and football director John Murtough have reportedly held several meetings to identify summer transfer targets. They have set their sights on Jude Bellingham as they look to bolster their midfield ranks.

The Englishman has been impressive for Borussia Dortmund this campaign, having scored nine goals and provided two assists in 19 games.

Erik ten Hag explains Casemiro's decision to quit Real Madrid for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up on why Casemiro quit Real Madrid for a move to the Theater of Dreams this summer. Eyebrows were raised when the Brazilian midfield dynamo made a £70 million move to Manchester.

Ten Hag has claimed that the five-time Champions League winner wanted a new challenge. He said during a press conference (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"He told me he needs a new challenge because at Real Madrid he won everything. He was a big part at Real Madrid and they didn't want him to go but he had the feeling 'I have to go to another club, another league to prove myself and that shows his hunger.'"

The midfielder has already become a key player at Old Trafford after a slow start to life at his new club.

