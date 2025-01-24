Manchester United make €30million bid to sign Serie A defender: Reports

Manchester United have submitted a €30m offer for Leece wing-back Patrick Dorgu, according to The Athletic. The Red Devils are determined to sign a new left-back this month amid Luke Shaw's injury concerns.

New head coach Ruben Amorim is trying to implement his 3-4-3 system at Old Trafford but has largely been operating without a recognized left-back so far. Shaw has appeared just three times under the Portuguese so far and is currently recovering from an injury.

His backup in the squad, Tyrell Malacia, recently returned to action after being sidelined for 18 months due to injury. The Dutch left-back has managed just six appearances under Amorim and isn't the ideal option for the position.

It was reported earlier this month that Manchester United have identified Dorgu as the ideal candidate for the job. The 20-year-old is versatile enough to operate on either flank and has registered three goals and one assist from 22 games this season.

He could be a perfect fit in Amorim's formation at Old Trafford, and the club are pushing for a move. However, Leece are demanding €40m to let him go.

Manchester United's director of negotiations Matt Hargreaves recently traveled to Milan to sit down with Leece sporting director Pantaleo Corvino. The Red Devils remain hopeful that talks will reach a conclusive end and the Dane could be the first senior signing of the Amorim era.

Manchester United have registered just seven wins in 16 games under Ruben Amorim so far. The Portuguese head coach was appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor in November last year.

Amorim arrived at Old Trafford with an enviable CV, having lifted the league title twice with Sporting in four seasons. However, he has found the Red Devils job a challenging affair so far.

The Portuguese started his tenure with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town but has failed to implement his 3-4-3 formation to good effect so far. He has already lost seven games across competitions, six of which were in the Premier League.

To make matters worse, Amorim has also had to deal with the uncertain futures of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. The duo remain linked away from Manchester United this month. As such, the Red Devils will be hoping that a move for Dorgu will be a step in the right direction for the club.

