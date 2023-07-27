Manchester United make €35m offer to sign Liverpool and Barcelona linked midfielder: Reports

Manchester United have approached AFC Fiorentina with a €35 million bid for Sofyan Amrabat, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Barcelona, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

The Red Devils have had a busy summer transfer window, signing Mason Mount and Andre Onana for a combined fee of over €115 million. The Athletic reported on Wednesday (July 26) that they have made a €60 million verbal offer for Atalanta frontman Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United are also in the market for a defensive-minded midfielder, with Scott McTominay and Fred potentially on their way out. They have, therefore, been credited with an interest in Fiorentina's Amrabat, who worked with Erik ten Hag at FC Utrecht.

United have tabled a €35 million offer for Amrabat. The Morocco international is said to be keen to test himself in the Premier League and is on the cusp of arriving at Old Trafford.

Amrabat, 26, has been on Fiorentina's books since joining them from Hellas Verona for €19.5 million in 2020. The midfielder has made 107 appearances across competitions for the Serie A club, contributing towards two goals.

The Fiorentina star rose to prominence during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar when he starred for Morocco. He was pivotal to the Atlas Lions' dream run, which saw them reach the semifinals, and started in all seven games. His performances saw him attract interest from clubs, including Liverpool and Barcelona.

Amrabat is among the players under consideration to replace Fabinho, who's in talks over a €46.5 million move to Al-Ittihad, at Liverpool, according to reports. Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the Moroccan as they eye a new defensive midfielder.

It's worth noting that Barcelona recently roped in Oriol Romeu from Girona for a deal worth €8 million.

The Spaniard's return to the Camp Nou could mean the Blaugrana are no longer interested in Amrabat. The La Liga champions are working on a tight budget and could opt to address other areas instead of signing another midfielder.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have reportedly identified Southampton's Romeo Lavia as the long-term replacement for Fabinho. The Reds have had a €43 million bid rejected by the Saints. According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, they have returned with a €52.4 million offer for the teenager.

Manchester United are, therefore, the frontrunners to sign Amrabat. La Viola could accept the Red Devils' €35 million bid, as the midfielder is already in the final year of his contract. The Moroccan played 50 games under Ten Hag at Utrecht.