Manchester United make €60m offer for Real Madrid target who could become Raphael Varane's replacement: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly looked to leapfrog Real Madrid in the race to sign Leny Yoro. The teenage French defender is one of Europe's most in-demand centre-backs and the Red Devils have seemingly made their interest concrete.

Marca reports that United have offered close to €60 million for Yoro, who is expected to leave LOSC Lille. The 18-year-old was excellent last season, helping his side keep 20 clean sheets while chipping in with three goals.

Real Madrid have long been considered favorites to sign Yoro as Carlo Ancelotti looks to strengthen his defense. The Italian coach dealt with an injury-cursed backline last season, with David Alaba and Eder Militao suffering ACL injuries.

Los Blancos informed Yoro that he needs to snub big offers from other European giants if he wants the move. He has a year left on his contract, so Lille are set to cash in on the promising French defender.

Manchester United also suffered their own defensive injuries, which forced Erik ten Hag to use Casemiro as a makeshift centre-back. They are set to rebuild this summer, and defense is a priority.

Raphael Varane will need to be replaced, as he will leave when his contract expires later this month. He was a regular starter under Ten Hag and formed a fine partnership with Lisandro Martinez, but fitness issues were problematic.

Yoro has the tools to replace Varane amid a meteoric rise at Decathlon Arena. He is a 6'2 centre-back who flourishes in possession and often provides cover by hanging back.

Raphael Varane celebrates Real Madrid's Champions League triumph ahead of his Manchester United exit

Raphael Varane was delighted with Real Madrid's victory.

Varane, 31, will end a three-year stay at Manchester United when his contract expires on June 30. The French star joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in August 2021 for €40 million.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner was a massive hit with Madrid before joining United. He won four Champions League trophies and was a rock at the heart of Los Blancos' defense alongside Sergio Ramos.

Real Madrid clinched their 15th European title last Saturday (June 1) with a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final. Varane attended the game and was spotted with the La Liga giants' president, Florentino Perez, at Wembley.

Varane also celebrated the victory with his son, whom he took to the final and posted a snap of them on his Instagram account. He captioned it:

"Hala Madrid again and again!! The 15th is already here."

Varane was similarly held in high regard during his time at Manchester United. He made 95 appearances, winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.