Manchester United make £75 million offer to sign 22-year-old forward: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly lodged a £75 million initial offer to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Ramos, 22, has emerged as a potential signing for Erik ten Hag's side in the past six months. He has established himself as a target due to his breakout club season and his 2022 FIFA World Cup performances.

A right-footed attacker blessed with pace and finishing, the seven-cap Portugal star helped Benfica lift the Primeira Liga title last campaign. He registered a stellar 27 goals and 12 assists in 47 overall matches.

According to Todofichajes, Manchester United have tabled an initial bid of around £75 million to lure Ramos away from the Estadio da Luz this summer. However, Benfica are expected to reject the offer as they are holding out for a transfer sum of over £100 million for their attacker.

Ramos, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2026, could prove to be a great signing for the Red Devils. He would displace the injury-prone Anthony Martial from the starting lineup.

Apart from Ramos, Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Rasmus Hojlund and Dusan Vlahovic right now, as per reports.

Gary Neville highlights serious concern with Manchester United roping in Mason Mount

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have agreed a £60 million deal (including add-ons) to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. They had already reached an agreement on personal terms weeks ago with the player.

Speaking to the Metro, Red Devils great Gary Neville expressed his concerns with his erstwhile club signing Mount this summer. He said:

"I am surprised about the Mount one, to be honest. For the £60 million fee… he is a very good player, that isn't a question. But I look at the players United have got already in terms of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Fred and Scott McTominay. Do I think Mount is the player to go in and sort all that out? I'm not quite sure."

Neville claimed that dishing out £60 million on Mount is a risk, adding:

"I think you would have been better off going and paying around £100 million plus on Jude Bellingham or £80-£100million on Declan Rice and getting something who can be the real thing. Mount would be a good addition, but it is a lot of money for a squad addition."

Mount, who is a two-time Chelsea Player of the Season, scored just three goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances last ccampaign Moreover, he had only 12 months left on his current Chelsea contract.

Should be join United, Mount can be expected to replace Eriksen in the starting line-up for the Rest Devils.

