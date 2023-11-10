Manchester United make approach for player previously linked with a move to Liverpool - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made an official approach for Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade, who has been linked with a move to rivals Liverpool. The Red Devils are keen to sign a new midfielder to provide cover, and the Brazilian is expected to leave Fluminense in 2024.

Andre has been one of the finest midfielders in the Brazilian Serie A this season, with his performances catching the eye of European sides. Liverpool saw an approach for the 22-year-old rejected in the summer as Fluminese were keen to keep him until the end of their season (via This is Anfield).

Manchester United have joined the race for the midfielder, as per journalist Jacques Talbot. The Brazilian side are prepared to entertain offers of around €30-40 million. The Red Devils are prepared to sanction a move for the midfielder, who plays a starring role for his side.

Liverpool are said to be unlikely to return with an offer for the midfielder in January, having signed Japanese star Wataru Endo in the summer. This puts Erik ten Hag's side in a good position to move for the Fluminense man, although they will likely be rivaled by Fulham and Arsenal.

Andre played alongside European football legend Marcelo at Fluminense as they claimed a maiden Copa Libertadores trophy this season. The midfielder was the focus of many scouts at the final match against Argentinean outfit Boca Juniors.

Talbot reports that the Red Devils are set to prioritise a move for Andre amid uncertainty around the future of his compatriot Casemiro. The veteran midfielder has looked somewhat off the pace this season and has begun to face spells on the sidelines through injury.

Manchester United target midfield recruitment to improve quality

In a bid to strengthen their midfield, Manchester United signed Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55 million and Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina. Both players are yet to really impress since joining the club, leading many to question the club's recruitment process.

Amrabat arrived at Old Trafford with an injury before being shunted at left-back during his side's injury crisis. Upon moving back to midfield, the Moroccan has hardly been up to scratch as he looks to get up to speed with the Premier League.

Casemiro, meanwhile, has spent just over a year at Old Trafford, and it looks like the club wasted £70 million on his signing. They could have targeted a younger, more vibrant midfield option to add bite and quality to the squad.

The duo of Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay have been in and out of the starting XI at Manchester United in the past year, as well. Teenage star Kobbie Mainoo looks like he may get a chance to stake his claim this year, as he is viewed by many as one of the club's finest youth products.

Ten Hag is prepared to attack the transfer market once more in search of a midfielder, as his present ones are yet to impress substantially.