Manchester United make big decision as talks continue with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho transfer - Reports

Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are reportedly nearing an agreement that will see Jadon Sancho join the Bundesliga outfit on a loan deal. However. United have decided against including an option to buy at the end of the loan spell, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Sancho, who joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund back in July 2021 for a reported fee of €85 million, has not found his feet at Old Trafford. The winger has only managed 18 goal contributions (12 goals and six assists) in 82 games across all competitions.

Aside from the on-field struggles, Sancho also has had a fair share of off-field spats and personal problems. A bitter feud with Erik ten Hag over his supposed poor training performances in September of 2023 has not helped matters.

This led to an extended suspension for Sancho from the Manchester United squad and not a single appearance in United colors since.

Sancho only has a measly 76 minutes of EPL football under his belt this season. A loan back to Borussia Dortmund, where he dominated with 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games across all competitions, might just be the best move for him given his current situation.

The move could help him regain confidence and get some much-needed game time to reinvigorate his career. Providing an update on the player's situation, Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Manchester United don't want to include any buy option into Jadon Sancho loan deal to BVB as situation will be assessed again in the summer. Man United (& INEOS) are against cheap buy option a as Jadon's current value is not high. Sancho's future will be decided in June."

Kobbie Mainoo gives Manchester United €25 million transfer headache

After an impressive breakout season from United youngster Kobbie Mainoo, manager Erik ten Hag now has a huge transfer decision on his hands.

The 18-year-old has really shone as a deep-lying midfielder and has been lauded by teammates such as Christian Eriksen and pundits alike. He might be ready to go toe-to-toe with experienced players like Casemiro for his position in the team given the Brazilian's poor form before his hamstring injury in November.

Ten Hag now has to decide whether he wants to permanently sign Sofyan Amrabat. The midfielder had impressed Ten Hag with his superb performances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Amrabat is currently on loan at Manchester United from Fiorentina, with a buy option worth €20 million plus €5 million in add-ons.

Having already spent €10 million as his loan fee, and with Amrabat also off on national duty with Morocco at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the United boss must consider whether the extra financial commitment would be a good move.