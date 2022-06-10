Manchester United make bigger proposal than Liverpool for 22-year-old star - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made a higher offer than Liverpool for Benfica superstar Darwin Nunez.

The Red Devils are attempting to hijack the deal for the 22-year-old forward. Nunez has become one of the most sought-after players in European football following a spectacular season at the Lisbon club.

He scored 34 goals in 41 games across the campaign, including two strikes against Jurgen Klopp's side in the Champions League quarter-finals.

According to The Athletic, the Uruguayan international has agreed to personal terms with Liverpool ahead of a move to Anfield, which ultimately set the Reds back €100 million.

However, according to Portuguese outlet Record (as per Sport Witness), Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of the prolific forward with a higher bid fee for Nunez.

It has been made extremely clear that Nunez favours a move to Merseyside, with Erik ten Hag's side unable to offer Champions League football next season.

United's new offer, though, could force the Reds to up their bid, which is said to already be a club-record amount.

Liverpool and Manchester United looking to bolster attacking options this summer

Nunez may be a direct replacement for 30-year-old forward Sadio Mane. The Mail claims that Liverpool expect Bayern Munich to match their asking price of £42 million, having previously rejected two bids from the Bundesliga champions.

Mane looks set to leave Anfield this summer. He has spent six incredibly successful seasons with Jurgen Klopp's side, having won every major honor available to him.

With the Senegalese international's contract set to expire next summer, it appears as though the six-time European champions are ready to cash in.

At 22, Nunez will bring the average age of Liverpool's attack down, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both close to their 30s. The duo also both have just a year left on their current deals.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag is desperate to conduct a squad overhaul at Old Trafford this summer, with a new number nine near the top of the transfer shopping list. Edinson Cavani is set to be released while Marcus Rashford has seemingly lost all confidence and form. Cristiano Ronaldo is 37-years-old and Mason Greenwood is unavailable due to off-field reasons.

Finishing sixth and only being able to offer Europa League football will surely affect the Red Devils' ability to sign elite players in this window.

