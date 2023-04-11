Manchester United make contact to sign player who could follow Javier Hernandez’s footsteps at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made first contact to sign Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez. The Red Devils are keen on adding a striker in the summer and believe the Feyenoord star could be a good option.

As per a report in W Deportes, Erik ten Hag has set sights on the 21-year-old. The Dutchman wants the youngster in his squad next season to build an attack around him.

The former Cruz Azul star has scored 10 goals in 26 matches in the Eredivisie this season. He has added another five goals to his tally in seven Europa League matches and another three goals in three KNVB Cup games.

Louis Saha has already urged the Red Devils that they need to sign a new striker as Wout Weghorst is not the answer. He told Compare Bet:

"With Weghorst, you can't be the number nine of this team and play that amount of games and just provide pressing and nothing else. I don't get it. I am consistently coming back to this, like everybody else - it's an easy target but that's the reality of it. When you aren't performing for a team like United, you should be challenged a bit more because he's not at the moment. I'm not only on him because at the moment Rashford is the only one who is consistently providing goals at the moment and that's not enough."

Manchester United told to renew Marcus Rashford's contract

Louis Saha believess Marcus Rashford's contract should be a priority for Manchester United this summer. He told Compare Bet:

"It's massive. For me, he's in the top five in terms of massive potential in 2024, and 2025. He's always had Ballon d'Or potential, but now he is the identity of Manchester United, of course, being from the academy, the guy really wants to wear the shirt. It's very important for the club. I don't think he's the type of player that would just look for the biggest contract. If he does want that down the line, he's got enough time ahead of him to look for the biggest club in his mind, if he is to find one. At the moment, for United, continuity and the way we play, Marcus is very important."

Rashford will have just 12 months left on his contract after this season.

