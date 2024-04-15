 Manchester United make decision over Alejandro Garnacho after Argentine star liked posts criticizing Ten Hag: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided that the situation regarding Alejandro Garnacho liking posts negatively aimed at Erik ten Hag has been dealt with.

ESPN's Rob Dawson reports that the Red Devils are content with Garnacho backing away from a possible argument with Ten Hag. The 19-year-old attacker appeared to take issue with his manager's post-match comments after his side's frustrating 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday (April 13).

Ten Hag told media after the game that the Argentina international was brought off at halftime to 'repair over that right side'. This was met by the winger liking two X (formerly Twitter) posts that criticized the coach for supposedly throwing the youngster under the bus.

However, Garnacho swiftly unliked the posts which was received well by those at Old Trafford, although Ten Hag will still deal with the player. The matter is described as an 'internal matter'.

Academy Scoop (via mufcMPG) add to this by quoting a source close to Manchester United. They claim the situation is 'over already and a complete non-issue'.

The versatile attacker has shone for the Red Devils this season despite being moved to the right wing from his favored left flank. He's registered nine goals and four assists in 42 games across competitions.

There was a feeling that the former Atletico Madrid youngster was set to go down the Jadon Sancho route. The English winger hit out at Ten Hag on social media with a now-deleted post earlier this season after his training performance was questioned.

Ten Hag banished Sancho from Manchester United's first team. He rejoined Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund on loan in January.

Erik ten Hag suggested Garnacho was nursing a knock during Manchester United's draw with Bournemouth

Erik ten Hag defended bringing the Argentine off.

Garnacho started for Manchester United in their draw at the Vitality Stadium. His halftime substitution came after he'd given the ball away in the build-up to Dominic Solanke's opener.

Ten Hag had explained his substitution by stressing the need to freshen up the right flank. The Dutchman also suggested the Red Devils' academy graduate was dealing with fitness issues in the week (via Manchester Evening News):

"Garnacho was during the week not training. Only yesterday. We thought bring some energy and bring some more quality, quality in the sense of cooperation and togetherness on that right-hand side."

The draw against the Cherries has all but ended United's hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification. They dropped to seventh and are 13 points off the top four with six games left. Ten Hag has been under a ton of pressure and such situations as players voicing their grievances publicly have been problematic.

