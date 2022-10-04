Manchester United make decision on Casemiro ahead of Premier League game at Everton: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is set to be handed his first league start against Everton on October 9, as per the Telegraph.

The Brazilian is yet to start a game in the Premier League following his £63.6 million move from Real Madrid this past summer.

Casemiro came on in the second half of the Red Devils' 6-3 defeat to Manchester City on October 2, and there have been calls for him to be a regular starter.

The defensive midfielder is set to start against Everton at Goodison Park. Erik ten Hag looks to change things following the derby disappointment.

There had been rumors that Casemiro was not a signing Ten Hag desired as the United boss kept starting the Brazilian on the substitutes bench.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case, as Ten Hag reportedly wanted the midfielder as soon as he was made aware that he was willing to leave Madrid.

The Dutch tactician desired a move for the Brazilian ahead of United's pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Casemiro has made seven appearances for the Red Devils and will now be expected to try and hold off Scott McTominay for a starting berth under Ten Hag.

Manchester United currently sit sixth in the league with four wins and three defeats in seven.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand demands Casemiro play following derby defeat

Casemiro became a huge hit at Madrid

Ferdinand is a huge fan of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

He took issue when his co-host on his Vibe with FIVE podcast claimed that the Brazilian was yet to showcase his talent for Manchester United.

The former England international responded:

"What are you talking about? Shut up, you're talking rubbish. 'What has he done?' Can we get this guy evacuated, please? You're hurting yourself here."

Ferdinand touched on the Brazilian's performances for Los Blancos as he was a key member of their 2022 Champions League winning side:

"He's been getting chicken feed. He was the Player of the Match in the Champions League final a couple of months ago and that was the fifth Champions League he's won. In that Real Madrid team, he was the anchor."

The United legend then alluded to the lack of game time he has been afforded thus far at Old Trafford:

"He's been given scraps. Put the man in from the start and say, 'Bang, you're playing'. You can't judge him off chicken feed."

Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5



Some fiery antics in the studio today! Joined by my guy



youtu.be/iSzbPJDFwWo WHY DID CASEMIRO & RONALDO NOT START????Some fiery antics in the studio today! Joined by my guy @jjenas8 , sorry bro North London is Red 🤬 WHY DID CASEMIRO & RONALDO NOT START????Some fiery antics in the studio today! Joined by my guy @jjenas8, sorry bro North London is Red 🤬➡️ youtu.be/iSzbPJDFwWo https://t.co/tX8MjW7i45

Casemiro became one of Europe's most renowned midfielders at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 336 appearances, scoring 31 goals, and contributing 29 assists.

He won five Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey during his time at Madrid.

