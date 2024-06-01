Manchester United make decision on future of Antony as they plan squad rebuild - Reports

According to the United Muppetiers, Antony is not expected to be a part of the Manchester United group in the future. As per the report, the club doesn't see Antony having a future at the club and he is deemed as not good enough.

The Brazilian winger joined the Red Devils from Ajax back in 2022 for a reported fee of £86 million. He has failed to justify his price tag so far but has shown glimpses of his quality on occasion.

Antony has so far scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 82 appearances for the club. In the 2023-24 campaign, he scored thrice and provided two assists in 32 appearances.

The 24-year-old has a contract until the end of the 2026-27 season and his estimated market value is €25 million. Despite a poor Manchester United spell, there shouldn't be a lack of potential suitors.

United have used Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford as the wide players for the most part of the recently-concluded season. However, the club are set to undergo a squad rebuild while Erik ten Hag's future remains uncertain.

Antony pens social media message after difficult Manchester United season

Antony took to social media to pen an emotional message after a difficult 2023-24 season. He reflected on the campaign, writing on Instagram:

"2023/24 was a difficult season, for many reasons. But I suffered quietly! I took this period to reflect and seek self-knowledge. Today, at the end of another season, I can say that after everything I've been through, I feel much stronger and ready for the true challenges."

"Football gave me everything I have, thanks to it, I was able to help my family, change my life and open up a range of opportunities. After time, the experience will give me the tools to achieve my biggest goals. which are success and to build my story in a world as challenging as the one we live in! Thank god, my family, our fans, my work colleagues and the entire Manchester United staff."

Antony has so far won two trophies with Manchester United. After winning the Carabao Cup in the 2022-23 campaign, he won the FA Cup in his second season at Old Trafford.