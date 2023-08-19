Manchester United make dramatic U-turn over Mason Greenwood decision after backlash from fans - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided not to bring Mason Greenwood back following mass backlash from fans.

The Sun reports that the Red Devils have performed a U-turn over their decision to potentially reinstate Greenwood into the first team. The 21-year-old is set to be dumped out of the squad after fans hit out at the possibility of his return.

Manchester United had been prepared to announce the Englishman's return on Tuesday (August 22). However, news leaked into the media regarding their decision and this was met with outrage from fans.

The hierarchy at Old Trafford reportedly now realizes there is no way back for the striker. Greenwood has been suspended by the club after he was arrested in January 2022 and charged with attempted rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The player has since been acquitted of all charges and Manchester United then conducted their own internal investigation. The club had come to a decision that they would bring the English forward back.

However, the extent of the backlash from fans appears to have proven decisive and he will not be returning to Erik ten Hag's side. He last played for the club in January 2022 and had made 129 appearances for the Red Devils.

Manchester United didn't consult the fans' advisory board regarding Greenwood's return

Fans have played an important role in the decision regarding Greenwood as their fury regarding a potential return looks to have caused the club to backtrack.

However, Manchester United's Head of Fan Engagement Rick McGagh claimed that the club hadn't consulted the fans' advisory board. He said:

"It’s not accurate to say we’ve had full consultation with the fan advisory board on what decision we’re making. This is not a consultation.”

This revelation drew more backlash as you would expect fans' voice to be made one of the priorities in such a decision. The Athletic conducted their own survey for United fans to have their say on the matter.

This resulted in 58% of the fanbase voting that Greenwood shouldn't play for club again. Meanwhile, 8% said they wouldn't continue to support the Red Devils if he returned. Another 7% were unhappy with the club's handling of the situation

The saga regarding the Englishman's return has been a hugely frustrating one for fans. They have been left in limbo regarding the situation with only recent leaks suggesting a return was on the horizon.

However, their voices seem to have been heard and the player is set to be thrown out of the Manchester United squad.