Manchester United make effort to sell 4 players to Saudi Pro League – Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made an effort to offload four of their first-team players to the Saudi Pro League (SPL) in the upcoming January transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, Red Devils director of football John Murtough travelled to Saudi Arabia earlier this month. He held talks with a host of representatives over the possible transfers of four stars, Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial, next year.

Despite leaving Saudi Arabia without an agreement to offload any of the aforesaid players, Murtough is believed to have established important new relationships. He has also planned further discussions.

However, the Saudi teams are said to be not expected to be spend big next month. Moreover, most SPL clubs have already filled their overseas quota this season. As a result, Manchester United may have to wait until next summer to sell their out-of-favor stars to the SPL clubs.

While Casemiro is reportedly expected to depart his team next year, Varane could end up staying following his first league start since September earlier this Sunday. The 30-year-old centre-back could make the most of Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire's ongoing injuries.

On the other hand, both Sancho and Martial are likely to depart in January. While the former has been frozen out of Manchester United's plans after calling Erik ten Hag a liar, the latter has failed to shine of late.

Micah Richards labels Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo 'mature' after recent games

Speaking recently on The Rest Is Football podcast, ex-Manchester City star Micah Richards waxed lyrical about Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"We have to mention Kobbie Mainoo, don't we? He has been outstanding. The games that he has played in away from home, big games. He did well at Everton, I think I remember that [3-0 win]."

Lauding Mainoo for his outing in Manchester United's 0-0 league draw at Liverpool on Sunday (December 17), the former defender added:

"He did well [in 0-0 draw] against Liverpool, getting on the ball and just doing the basic things, nothing too extravagant, just doing the basics really well... tackling when he needs to, right positions, he is obviously comfortable on the ball, he took no risks. He had a really mature performance and he was outstanding."

Mainoo, 18, completed 17 out of 19 passes, won one out of two tackles and four of eight overall duels during 82 minutes of action at the Reds.

So far, Mainoo has made eight appearances for his boyhood team.