Manchester United make enquiry to sign Real Madrid and Liverpool target: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry to sign LOSC Lille's in-demand defender Leny Yoro who has also attracted interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

RMC Sport reports that the Red Devils have joined Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders and the La Liga giants in the race to sign Yoro. The 18-year-old is unlikely to extend his contract with Lille which expires next year.

Yoro's stock has grown in Ligue 1 and he's viewed as one of Europe's fastest-rising stars. He's made 23 appearances across competitions this season, helping Paulo Fonseca's side keep 13 clean sheets, while also chipping in with three goals.

Fonseca has tipped the France U21 international as he continues to impress at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy (via Ligue 1's official website):

"He's a very mature player and I think he has a great future ahead of him."

Real Madrid and Liverpool have already registered their interest in Yoro. As have reigning Ligue 1 and Bundesliga champions Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Manchester United are expected to strengthen their defense following Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS' arrival at the club. They will be overseeing the Red Devils' footballing operations although it's thought major additions to Erik ten Hag's squad will take place in the summer rather than January.

Ten Hag has been handed a defensive headache this season due to several injuries. The likes of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have been sidelined with fitness problems while Raphael Varane's availability has been unpredictable.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite has attracted interest from the European giants.

Another defender who looks to be on both Manchester United and Real Madrid's radar is Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite. The 21-year-old has been enjoying a breakout season at Goodison Park.

talkSPORT reports that the Red Devils and Madrid are keen on signing Branthwaite. He's been impressing in the Premier League this season, helping Sean Dyche's Toffees keep five clean sheets in 18 league games.

Everton may be forced to sell the six-cap England U21 international after being hit with another charge for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

ESPN reports that if the Merseyside outfit are found guilty they could suffer another points deduction. They were already punished with a 10-point deduction earlier this season.

Branthwaite has three years left on his contract at Goodison Park and is valued by Transfermarkt at €25 million. He's being tipped to become a future superstar and a potential mainstay in the England senior team setup.