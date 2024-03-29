Manchester United make enquiry over signing Colombian defender with £17 million price-tag: Reports

Manchester United have allegedly contacted Bologna over Jhon Lucumi's potential availability ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils, who currently have five senior centre-backs at their disposal, have been on the lookout for a top central defender of late. They have struggled to keep their opponents at bay so far this campaign, conceding a staggering 62 goals from 40 overall matches.

Hence, according to Italian news website TUTTOmercatoWEB, Manchester United have recently made enquiries over roping in Lucumi this summer. They are likely to face tough competition from La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the transfer race for the Colombia international.

Lucumi, whose Bologna contract is set to expire in June 2026, is reportedly valued at around £17 million. However, the 25-year-old's stock could witness a rise should he relish a fine 2024 Copa America campaign.

A left-footed ball-playing centre-back, Lucumi has been a crucial starter for his club since leaving Belgian outfit KRC Genk in 2022. He has helped Thiago Motta's side record 15 shutouts in 56 appearances so far.

Before earning his fame at Bologna, the Colombian helped Genk lift three trophies. He made 137 appearances across competitions for his former team, bagging three goals and providing two assists along the way.

Pundit claims Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite will be ideal addition for Manchester United

Speaking to talkSPORT, ex-Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor suggested that Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite will be an apt signing for Manchester United. He said (h/t Goodison News):

"It just makes sense, doesn't it? [Tottenham Hotspur], Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, they have their centre-halves sorted really. You look at Manchester United... [Lisandro] Martinez – a lot of injuries this season. People aren't sure of [Harry] Maguire, but I think he does a good job."

Heaping praise on the left-footed centre-back, Agbonlahor concluded:

"I think Branthwaite... he has the composure, the speed and the aggression. [Raphael] Varane will go as well [this summer]. They aren't going to give him a new contract. I think [Branthwaite] fits in right in there."

Branthwaite, 21, has popped up as one of the best English defensive prospects so far this campaign. He has helped the Toffees register 10 clean sheets in 31 outings across competitions, netting two goals as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will next visit 15th-placed Brentford in their Premier League match on Saturday (March 30). They will hope to bridge the nine-point gap between them and fourth-placed Aston Villa.