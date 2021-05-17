Create
Manchester United make final decision on attacking midfielder's future - Reports

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified 6 min ago
Rumors

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a final decision regarding the future of attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard. Despite having a career renaissance at West Ham, Solskjaer has decided to sell Jesse Lingard to any suitable buyer, as per a report in The Athletic (via Express).

Jesse Lingard struggled with form and confidence whilst at Manchester United. Since joining West Ham on loan in January, the 28-year-old has had a revival and is now regarded as one of the Hammers' main man.

But that has apparently not been enough for a second chance at Manchester United.

Manchester United looking to sell Lingard when the stocks are high

The recent upturn in form at West Ham has seen Jesse Lingard's stock rise. Manchester United are looking to take advantage of Lingard's recent good form, which has increased the 28-year-old's value in the transfer market.

The Red Devils believe this might be the final chance for the club to cash in on Jesse Lingard.

Jesse Lingard has found his form at the London Stadium. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Manchester United are due for a massive summer this time around. They are rumored to be heading for a squad overhaul, with fringe players set to lose their places in the team.

Manchester United are looking to spend big on the likes of Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane this summer. The Red Devils hope to use Lingard's recent good form as a bargaining chip to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. According to The Sun, Dortmund are huge admirers of Lingard's time at West Ham and this is one chance United don't want to let go of.

Jesse Lingard has transformed his career at West Ham. The England international has scored 9 and assisted a further 3 goals in 14 league appearances. The resurgence saw Lingard win the Premier League Player of the Month as well as Goal of the Month for April.

Published 6 min ago
EPL 2020-21 Manchester United West Ham United Jesse Lingard Ole Gunnar Solskjær
