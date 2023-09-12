Manchester United make final decision on signing free agent Anwar El Ghazi: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly ruled out signing free agent Anwar El Ghazi despite uncertainty over the futures of Jadon Sancho and Antony.

The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell claims that the Red Devils have decided against signing El Ghazi following a proposal from his agents. The 28-year-old was available after leaving PSV Eindhoven by mutual consent this summer.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been handed two issues at right-wing in the form of Sancho and Antony. Both players' futures at the club are uncertain and the Dutch coach may now rely upon Facundo Pellistri.

Sancho clashed with Ten Hag after his manager called him out publicly for underperforming in training. The English winger hit back with a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account denying this and saying he was being made a scapegoat.

Talks between the pair have taken place but the problems were reportedly not fixed. Sancho is claimed to be looking for a departure in January possibly on loan with a view to a permanent move.

Meanwhile, Antony has taken a leave of absence due to an ongoing investigation regarding allegations of assault on his former partner. The Brazilian winger's time away from the club could be many months.

Thus, El Ghazi was touted as an option to join Manchester United as a free agent to help offer more options on the wing. He spent last season with PSV, bagging nine goals and two assists in 31 games across competitions.

The Dutch winger has also previously played for Everton and Aston Villa in his career so he has Premier League experience. Despite this, Ten Hag looks set to put his faith in Pellistri who has been waiting for his chance to shine. Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount are also other options to take up the right-wing role.

El Ghazi struggled under Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy last season

El Ghazi only spent a year with PSV.

El Ghazi spent last season winning the KNVB Cup and the Dutch Super Cup under Manchester United icon Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutchman joined PSV from Villa for a mere €2.5 million.

However, he was given the difficult task of replacing Cody Gakpo in Van Nistelrooy's team when the winger joined Liverpool in January. He hadn't been performing to expectations but his former manager kept faith (via One Football):

“I’m not worried about that. Anwar will be in a position to score. The returns will come if he stays focused. If he stays that way, the balls will go in again for him."

Both El Ghazi and Van Nistelrooy have left PSV with the latter departing in May this year due to a 'lack of support'. If Ten Hag wanted an insight into what to expect from the Dutch attacker if he were to join Manchester United then the iconic former Red Devils striker would have answers.