Manchester United are reportedly prepared to submit a second bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Red Devils are keen on signing a No. 9 this summer and have identified Hojlund as one of the options.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are ready to make a £40 million bid for Hojlund after seeing their opening offer worth £31 million get rejected. It is unclear whether the Serie A side will be interested in selling the young striker for that amount.

A report from Corriere dello Sport, however, claims that Atalanta are looking for a transfer fee in the region of £39 million. This means that Manchester United's new bid should be enough to convince the Italian club.

Rasmus Hojlund joined Atalanta from Austrian side Sturm Graz in the 2022 summer transfer window. The 20-year-old wasn't a regular starter for them, making 32 league appearances in the 2022/23 season, 20 of which were starts.

Overall, he made 34 appearances for Atalanta across competitions, scoring 10 and assisting four goals. The youngster has been in stellar form for his national side Denmark, having scored six goals in just five matches for them.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are the other two strikers on Manchester United's wishlist. But these two players will cost well over double of Atalanta's asking price for Hojlund and thus Red Devils have reportedly given up on their pursuit of the duo.

Manchester United set to complete deal to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount

Manchester United are reportedly set to complete the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. The Englishman will cost the English giants £55 million plus £5 million in add-ons (via Fabrizio Romano).

Romano has further claimed that Mount will undergo his medicals with United on Monday, July 3. The England international will sign a five-year deal with the club, with the option of extending it by another year. The transfer is expected to be made official in the ongoing week.

The Red Devils are also in the market for a new goalkeeper and Inter Milan's Andre Onana has reportedly caught their attention. The English club are yet to make an official approach but Inter are aware of the interest.

Poll : 0 votes