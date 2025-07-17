Manchester United make improved offer for Bryan Mbeumo as they look to finalise deal: Reports

Manchester United have submitted an improved offer to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo this summer, as per reports. The Red Devils have been in talks to sign the 25-year-old forward for more than a month, having identified him as a priority target.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported that the Red Devils have put forth a new bid of £65 million plus £5 million in add-ons for the Cameroon international. They are keen to wrap up a deal for the Brentford man in order to have him join the rest of Ruben Amorim's squad on pre-season.

Manchester United have signed Matheus Cunha for £62.5 million this summer in addition to teenage left-back Diego Leon completing his move. Their pursuit of Mbeumo has been on for over a month, with Brentford rejecting multiple bids for their star forward. The Bees were clear in their request for a fixed transfer fee higher than the £62.5 million the Red Devils paid for Brazil international Cunha.

Amorim's side are looking to conclude the deal for Mbeumo due to several external factors going on at Brentford. Newcastle United have begun talks with the Bees for the transfer of Yoane Wissa, and a move for the Congolese forward may impact their chances of landing Mbeumo.

Mbeumo himself is prepared for the move to Old Trafford, having made his preference clear weeks ago in turning down a move to Tottenham Hotspur. The Bees are also already prepared to lose the forward, and are in talks with Ipswich Town over a move for Omari Hutchinson.

Manchester United weighing up move for wantaway PSG star: Reports

Manchester United are considering the possibility of moving for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lucas Beraldo this summer, as per reports. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their squad after their 15th place finish in the Premier League last season, and are keen to sign players in various positions.

Fichajes.net reports (via The Hardtackle) that Ruben Amorim's side have identified Brazil international Beraldo as a possible target for their side. The 21-year-old already handed in a transfer request at the European champions after only playing a bit-part role in the 2024-25 season.

Manchester United want a new centre-back or two in their squad, particularly with Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof having left and Lisandro Martinez still injured. With the FIFA World Cup coming up next summer, Beraldo will be open to a move to Old Trafford, where he will get a chance to feature regularly at the back.

