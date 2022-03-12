Manchester United make initial enquiries about signing Ligue 1 forward - Reports 

According to reports circulated by The Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have inquired into the possibility of signing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

The French striker has long been on the club’s radar, with the Red Devils nearly signing him back in 2020. They now look keen on his signature once more, with the club in need of replacement strikers.

Edinson Cavani looks set to leave the club this summer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is reportedly up in the air. Marcus Rashford is also considering his future at Old Trafford, according to the report.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick has reportedly suggested that the club invest in younger strikers and Dembele is believed to fit the profile for the Red Devils. The report also notes that the 25-year-old is not in a hurry to decide his future, with the French striker enjoying his time serving as vice-captain in Lyon.

Dembele will go into the final 12 months of his deal with Lyon in the summer and could present a cheap option to bolster the United attack. It is believed the striker will not be coming into the team to command a starting berth right away, but rather as a backup player initially.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



For more player stats -- Moussa Dembele: Only Kylian Mbappe (31) scored more goals from open play than @MDembele_10 (14) in Ligue 1 last seasonFor more player stats -- whoscored.com/Players/140090… Moussa Dembele: Only Kylian Mbappe (31) scored more goals from open play than @MDembele_10 (14) in Ligue 1 last seasonFor more player stats -- whoscored.com/Players/140090… https://t.co/I0dB82q4Y9

Dembele would count as a homegrown player for Manchester United in the Premier League, as he played in Fulham's youth setup before moving to Lyon. However, none of the clubs have released an official statement and it is yet to be seen what will happen concerning the speculated transfer.

Manchester United struggle to rack up consecutive wins

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

An abysmal showing against their noisy neighbors last weekend saw the Red Devils receive a 4-1 loss at the Etihad. Clearly unable to stop Manchester City's onslaught both home and away this season, United have continued to struggle in the Premier League.

GOAL @goal Man City were toying with Man Utd Man City were toying with Man Utd 😳 https://t.co/TKksbWOBFO

Although they managed to beat Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United, Manchester United have been unable to snatch up all three points consistently. Draws against Watford, Southampton, Burnley, and Aston Villa have occurred this year, with the Red Devils unsuccessfully fighting to win games.

With West Ham only two points behind, and Tottenham having two games in hand, there's a good chance that United may finish outside European slots this season. They face Tottenham today and must win the game if they are to hold onto their current fifth spot.

Edited by Diptanil Roy