Manchester United have reportedly started doing their research and monitoring Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane for a potential summer transfer.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with Kane in recent times. United are looking to strengthen their striker position in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in November last year and Anthony Martial has been injury prone. They signed Wout Weghorst on loan in January but he is expected to return to Burnley in the summer.

Kane, meanwhile, is in the final 18 months of his contract with Tottenham. As per The Telegraph, it appears likely that he won't sign a new deal with the club. Hence, club chairman Daniel Levy will have to decide whether to sell Kane this summer or let him go for free the following year.

Levy will likely demand around £80 million for the England skipper from foreign clubs and around £100 million from English clubs. Manchester United are, hence, trying to gage what Kane would want and also how to deal with the Spurs chairman.

It is understood that the Englishman wants to stay in England as he looks to chase Alan Shearer's goalscoring record. Shearer is the Premier League's all-time top scorer with 260 goals and the Spurs striker is third on the list with 207 goals. He is just one goal behind Wayne Rooney on the list.

Despite his prolific record, though, Kane is yet to win a single trophy. Manchester United, meanwhile, have already won the Carabao Cup under Erik ten Hag this season and have reached the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils want to understand every aspect of a potential Kane transfer early on as they don't want the negotiations to drag on for the entire transfer window. If a move for the England striker breaks down, they would like to move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen early in the window.

Manchester United target Harry Kane's numbers

Harry Kane has been one of the most prolific strikers in world football over the years. He is England and Tottenham's all-time top scorer, a feat he achieved earlier this season.

The 29-year-old has scored 55 goals and provided 17 assists in 82 games for England. He has scored 274 goals and provided 63 assists in 429 games for Spurs.

His ability to drop deep and spray passes could allow him to work brilliantly with compatriot Marcus Rashford at Manchester United. Kane has been in terrific form this season as well, scoring 24 goals in 32 Premier League games.

Poll : 0 votes