Manchester United make inquiry to sign former Liverpool star – Reports

Manchester United have set their sights on signing Danny Ings in the summer. The Red Devils are keen on signing a striker and see the former Liverpool star as the ideal fit.

As per a report in the Telegraph, Manchester United have inquired about signing Danny Ings. The Southampton striker has just a year left on his deal and the Red Devils are looking to sign him for a cut-price deal.

Manchester United have made enquiries about Danny Ings’ situation at Southampton, where he has one year left on his contract.



More in this week's Transfer Notebook, from @mcgrathmike https://t.co/7pyF5Fqq2N — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 19, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted at the possibility of signing a striker in the summer after Manchester United drew with Fulham last night. The Red Devils have been linked with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, but the move for Danny Ings seems more realistic.

#mufc have made enquiries about Danny Ings’ situation, who has one year left on his contract and currently no agreement on a contract extension with Southampton. [telegraph] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 19, 2021

Manchester United target Danny Ings urged to join Tottenham

Manchester United target Danny Ings has been urged by Jamie O'Hara to join Tottenham. The former Spurs midfielder was on talkSPORT earlier this season when he asked the Englishman to move to London this summer. He said:

"He's in fantastic form, Danny Ings. I really like him. I think he'd be a perfect fit for Man City, for Spurs, for Arsenal. He obviously played for Liverpool and it didn't quite work out because he had a bad injury, but he can play in a top-six side for sure."

"I think he's a very talented footballer. Is he better than Gabriel Jesus? I think Spurs should try and get him. If he is available, and there is talk of him going, why not. You play him up front. Harry Kane, in this system, is basically a No 10 so you play a 4-2-3-1 and Kane will drop in. I like Vinicius, I think he's good, but Danny Ings is way better."

"If you are talking about Harry Kane and the way he plays in that system with Mourinho and you are talking about a project maybe over two or three seasons with Jose, Danny Ings would be a good signing."

Although Mourinho is no longer at the club, Ings could still be an ideal fit for the London outfit. With Harry Kane reportedly looking to leave, Tottenham might be interested in signing Danny Ings this summer. The English striker will have to fight Edinson Cavani for a first-team place at Old Trafford, but at Tottenham, he could be leading the attack.